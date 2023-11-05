AP Top 25: Oklahoma and Notre Dame drop out of top 15 after Week 10 losses

Georgia retained its spot at the top of the AP Top 25 while Oklahoma and Notre Dame both tumbled out of the top 10.
The Sooners lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday and dropped from No. 10 to No. 17. Notre Dame lost at Clemson and dropped 10 spots from No. 12 to No. 22.
Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington round out the top five after Georgia. All four teams won on Saturday as Washington outscored USC 14-0 in the fourth quarter in a 52-42 victory.
Georgia beat Missouri on Saturday and the Tigers dropped just two spots to No. 16. Oklahoma State is a spot ahead of the Tigers at No. 15 after their win over Oklahoma. The Cowboys somehow got jumped by Tennessee as the Vols moved up five spots after a win over UConn.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Ole Miss
11. Louisville
12. Oregon State
13. Utah
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma State
16. Missouri
17. Oklahoma
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Tulane
21. James Madison
22. Notre Dame
23. Arizona
24. North Carolina
25. Liberty