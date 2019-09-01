  • AP Top U.S. News at 1:17 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    5 dead after man stopped by Texas troopers goes on rampage

    Northern Bahamas hunkers down as Hurricane Dorian closes in

    Hurricanes hard at work on Labor Day weekends in Florida

    Suit settled in teen suicide that led to Illinois law change

    Dallas Holocaust museum takes visitors from WWII to today

    Kansas movie theater recognized for its longevity

    Some states, towns skeptical over proposed opioid settlement

    AI-powered cameras become new tool against mass shootings

    Leslie H. Gelb, diplomat and journalist, dies at age 82

    Trucker pleads guilty to California crash that killed 13

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories