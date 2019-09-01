5 dead after man stopped by Texas troopers goes on rampage
Northern Bahamas hunkers down as Hurricane Dorian closes in
Hurricanes hard at work on Labor Day weekends in Florida
Suit settled in teen suicide that led to Illinois law change
Dallas Holocaust museum takes visitors from WWII to today
Kansas movie theater recognized for its longevity
Some states, towns skeptical over proposed opioid settlement
AI-powered cameras become new tool against mass shootings
Leslie H. Gelb, diplomat and journalist, dies at age 82
Trucker pleads guilty to California crash that killed 13
