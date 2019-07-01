NYC pride parade is one of largest in movement's history
10 killed when small plane crashes on takeoff in Texas
Navy SEAL trial exposes divide in normally secretive force
Democrats demand action on Republican who threatened police
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder named Harvard fellow
Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable for US users
7 hurt when gunfire erupts at Louisiana nightclub
Trump administration agrees to delay health care rule
Nebraska measure could tip the number of states with casinos
Rep. Hunter tells judge corruption case is political bias
