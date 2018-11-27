  • AP Top U.S. News at 3:15 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    GM cuts jobs in response to present costs, future innovation

    Union clings to GM plant in area where Trump promised jobs

    Last US Senate race of midterms up for vote in Mississippi

    Trump strongly defends use of tear gas on caravan migrants

    Investigators to update timeline of California mass shooting

    Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge

    Washington governor praises soldier killed in Afghanistan

    Zinke says Northern California fire costs likely in billions

    Q&A on scientist's bombshell claim of gene-edited babies

    Witness: 'El Chapo' paid massive bribes to top Mexican cop

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories