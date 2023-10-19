Are adults over Halloween costumes? Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they aren't dressing up, new Yahoo/YouGov poll shows. Experts explain why.

Halloween is around the corner, but data from the latest Yahoo/YouGov poll suggests that most U.S. adults won't be donning costumes for the celebration this year.

According to the poll, while 22% are opting to dress up for the spooky holiday, 63% have chosen to skip out this season while 14% haven't decided one way or another.

Are adults just over Halloween?

Many of us might find all the hoopla surrounding Halloween a bit debilitating, for one reason or another.

Dr. Shainna Ali, a mental health counselor and educator who's written about Halloween anxiety for Psychology Today, says whether someone loves it or hates it can often be a sign of something deeper.

"A big divider is if the person values Halloween," Ali tells Yahoo Entertainment. Some of those factors may be related to their upbringing, such as "not being from a family who takes part," being part of a religion with "strong beliefs against Halloween," or financial costs for those who "don't have disposable income" to spend on the holiday.

That makes sense for folks like coffee blogger Marty Spargo, who told Yahoo Life last year that he was never allowed to celebrate Halloween growing up due to his family's Christian beliefs.

“[My grandmother] believed that it was a day for the devil and that the children who dressed up in costumes were possessed by demons,” he said. That never stopped him, though: "I was one of those kids who would sneak out to go trick-or-treating with my friends anyway."

Others, like writer Suzanne Hayes, are unapologetic about their distaste for Halloween, explaining in an op-ed for Yahoo last year that it made her feel "less than" as a child, compared to her more privileged neighborhood friends.

Childhood triggers aside, Ali says this year can be especially tough for adults who find it "hard to have fun while tragedies are actively occurring across the globe," such as the devastating Israeli-Hamas war.

For those longing for an escape, she says wearing costumes could provide forms of healing or self-evaluation.

“Adults can often find this time to tap into their creativity, challenge themselves, break out of monotony, experience nostalgia and, for some, re-do, practice and/or heal an aspect of childhood they did not have access to,” Ali explains.

DIY ideas for the cynics

According to the Yahoo/YouGov poll, 7% of participants will be making their costumes themselves this year, compared to 8% who are opting to buy theirs in the store.

Furthermore, 2% claimed they were having someone else make their outfit for them, while another 2% are reusing a costume from prior years and 3% aren't sure which direction they’re going yet.

Mom lifestyle expert Veena Goel Crownholm says adults may be hesitant to dress up this year "because it can be expensive," due to recent inflations. That's why, she says, finding the right DIY costume may appease even the most cynical among us.

“I love a good DIY costume because it greatly reduces the cost,” she tells Yahoo Entertainment. “When you make it yourself, you can start with things you already own and go from there. Start small, and grow into Halloween every year.”

According to Spirit Halloween, the premier costume store, some looks are showing to be standouts — from Barbie, the Little Mermaid, the 'Chucky' doll and more.

"We've seen an outpouring of fan love for our Barbie costumes, from our officially-licensed looks straight from the new movie, to classic looks like the Ken Box Costume," public relations manager Marisa Uzzolino tells Yahoo Entertainment.

Dressing as beloved cultural figures, she continues, "makes for relevant costumes year after year because of the joy they bring us."

That's always a sensible choice, adds Crownholm, who says going as your favorite film or TV character may help others to "find their Halloween spirit."

“Half the fun is brainstorming the costume, finding pieces in a thrift store or fabric and then trying to piece together the look,” she says. “It truly doesn’t matter if the costume turns out or doesn’t, it’s just so fun to try to make a character come to life.”

Of the 1,675 U.S. adults polled, 9% say they're going as their favorite movie or TV character. In a nutshell: Don't be surprised if you see several Taylor Swifts, Travis Kelces or Barbies parading around your neighborhood.

What do I do if my spouse or family loves Halloween? (And I hate it.)

“Healthy relationships have an artful balance of appreciating similarities while allowing space, freedom, and respect for differences,” Ali explains, which is why “it may be helpful for partners to first reflect on the root of their stance, and share this with their partner.”

Each individual ought to share their personal boundaries and work to co-create relationship boundaries: “For example,” she adds. “One partner may share that they are uncomfortable with dressing up, but they appreciate sharing time and would be willing to join their partner at a Halloween event.”

Research from the National Retail Federation projects a record $12.2 billion in Halloween spending this year, as compared to last season's $10.6 billion. What's more, a record 73% of Americans are believed to be participating in Halloween-related activities (a 4% increase from last year), such as handing out candy, attending parties or decorating their homes.

________

The Yahoo Entertainment survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,675 U.S. adults interviewed online from Oct. 12 to 16, 2023. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education, 2020 election turnout and presidential vote, baseline party identification and current voter registration status. Demographic weighting targets come from the 2019 American Community Survey. Baseline party identification is the respondent's most recent answer given prior to Nov. 1, 2022, and is weighted to the estimated distribution at that time (33% Democratic, 27% Republican). Respondents were selected from YouGov's opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.7%.