Are we underrating the Boston Celtics? | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Monty Williams’ fit as the Pistons head coach and where this year’s Celtics team ranks amongst the best teams in NBA history.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill kicks things off by talking about Monty Williams' fit as the head coach of a young Detroit Pistons team and wonders if the pairing got off on the wrong foot to begin with.

Later, Producer John wonders if the Boston Celtics aren’t getting the respect they deserve and brings some stats to prove it. Vinnie talks about what purpose the regular season serves to championship contenders and applauds the Celtics for taking the entire season seriously.

Finally, the guys provide their viewing guide for the rest of this week, including a test for the Golden State Warriors and a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts