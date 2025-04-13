Astros fan rips foul ball out of Mike Trout's glove in repeat of Mookie Betts World Series play

Mike Trout and Mookie Betts now have a very specific thing in common, beyond being Los Angeles-based MLB stars.

In a repeat of Betts' infamous foul ball catch in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series, in which a pair of New York Yankees fans unceremoniously ripped a caught ball out of the Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star's glove, Trout caught a foul ball against the Houston Astros only for it be yanked out.

Trout made the play at the wall in foul territory down the first-base line, with replay clearly showing the ball landing in his glove and the glove closing. It was only a split-second later an Astros fan managed to pull the ball out.

The Astros fan appeared to offer the ball back before holding his hands up and playing innocent as first-base umpire Alan Porter stepped in. The umpires eventually ruled the play was a foul ball, unlike the Betts play where fan interference was called at Yankee Stadium.

An Astros fan ripped the ball out of Mike Trout's glove. Umpires ruled it a foul ball pic.twitter.com/QerDoLzy4H — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 12, 2025

The turn of events gave Astros catcher Yainer Diaz a reprieve with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, but Diaz wound up flying out to end the frame.

While no fan interference was called, the fan in question was seen being escorted out of the stadium.

As many baseball fans will remember, the Betts play transformed into larger debate about player safety. In that case, MLB requested the Yankees ban the two fans from Game 5 of the World Series, and the pair was banned from all ballparks indefinitely months later.

"Well, A for effort."



Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024

When asked for his thoughts on those fans in December, Betts didn't hold back:

"I would really say 'F*** you guys,'" Betts replied when asked what he would say to those fans now. "I get them trying to get the ball. Cool. But, like, you tried to grab my s***.

"I was in the moment," he added. "So I thought about throwing a ball at 'em. And then I realized, 'Mook, you ain't gonna do s***. Go back to right field."

We imagine Trout is feeling something similar, with the added frustration that the umpires sided against him. On the bright side, Trout entered Saturday tied for the MLB in home runs with six, and added another two RBI with a single in the first inning.