Astros P Justin Verlander has a shoulder issue that'll delay spring training timeline

Justin Verlander is now "a couple of weeks behind" schedule for spring training after his pitching shoulder had a "little hiccup"in its recovery.

The Houston Astros starting pitcher was playing catch recently and afterwards complained his shoulder "didn't feel great."

Verlander, who turns 41 next week, said some of that may simply be due to age, but he's being very cautious when signs show up.

"I'm a little bit behind schedule right now," Verlander said via ESPN. "I had a little hiccup early on that's resolved itself, but I have to be really cautious with how I'm building up.

"I guess my body doesn't respond the same at 40 as it did at 25, so I'm a couple of weeks behind."

Houston general manager Dana Brown said that Verlander told him that he intended to play catch on Wednesday.

"Some of these guys, when they ramp up, they feel some soreness," Brown said. "I think he's going to be fine. I'm not concerned at all."

The Astros will open their season in six weeks, when Houston plays the New York Yankees on March 28. Verlander didn't express any genuine concern about this setback impacting his ability to play on Opening Day, because it's "too far down the road."

The three-time Cy Young winner missed the first five weeks of the 2023 season due to a muscle strain he sustained near his pitching shoulder last March.

Even though he finished with fewest innings pitched in his 18-year career — outside of the COVID season — Verlander had a 13-8 record with a 3.22 ERA in 27 starts for both the Astros and New York Mets.