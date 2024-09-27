Barcelona fans banned for next Champions League away match by UEFA for racist behavior

Barcelona will not have any fans at their next away match in the Champions League as punishment for racist behavior by supporters.

UEFA fined the La Liga side €10,000 ($11,000) and have prohibited Barcelona from selling tickets to fans for their Nov. 6 away match against Crvena zvezda in Serbia.

During Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Monaco last week a banner featuring Nazi connotations was unveiled by fans that read "Flick Heil," referring to their German manager Hansi Flick.

"Disgraceful," said Barça vice president Elena Fort in a post on X. "It's disgusting and sad that someone who says they love the club acts in this manner. Everything has a limit. This can never be repeated. Never."

"I think Elena Fort has given the right answer," Flick said on Friday. "Every word I will do now is too much for that. It's not worth to say something. I think it's done."

Barcelona released a statement following UEFA's decision saying they will comply and that they "reject any type of justification for violence."

The Club communicate that it will both comply with and apply this sanction for the UEFA Champions League matchday four fixture that the team will play against FK Crvena zvezda in Belgrade on 6 November. FC Barcelona will return the ticket cost for fans who have already purchased said ticket.

FC Barcelona reject any type of justification for violence, and as indicated in articles 3 and 4 of the Statutes, they strive to protect and promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights contained in the International Bill of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations.

Furthermore, given behaviour by supporters' groups and fans both at home matches (Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys or Estadi Johan Cruyff) and at away grounds is deriving in repeated sanctions both domestically and internationally, the Club is set to strengthen current measures and adopt suitable further initiatives to prevent future occurrences and apply sanctions to those responsible.

In April, Barcelona were fined €25,000 ($28,000) and given a suspended one-match ban on selling away tickets to fans after three supporters were arrested for allegedly performing Nazi salutes and using racist language during the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain. The probationary period was for one year, and now with the incident at Monaco, UEFA is enforcing the ban for the Nov. 6 match.