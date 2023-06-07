Barcelona president bashes MLS after losing Lionel Messi sweepstakes to Inter Miami

FC Barcelona is not happy that it lost Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer.

The soccer icon officially announced his decision to join Inter Miami in the MLS on Wednesday afternoon in a massive deal. Barcelona president Joan Laporta couldn't help but throw shade on the ever-growing soccer league in the United States shortly after that announcement.

"President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years," Barcelona said in a statement wishing Messi "the best of luck."

After a long pursuit for the world's greatest player, Inter Miami beat out Barcelona and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to sign Messi after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain officially expires at the end of the month. Messi won four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona before leaving for PSG in 2021.

While Barcelona said it presented Messi an offer to return, his other two reported offers were much bigger. Saudi Arabia reportedly offered Messi more than $1 billion to join their league, and Inter Miami had a rather creative offer that reportedly includes commercial deals with Apple and Adidas and the chance to purchase a minority stake in the team.