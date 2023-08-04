National

Bears reportedly signing DE Yannick Ngakoue to one-year, $10.5 million deal

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The Chicago Bears are making a major training camp signing.

The team has agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, one of the top remaining free agents on the board, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

