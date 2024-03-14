Ben Simmons undergoes successful back surgery for the 2nd time since joining Nets in 2022

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons successful had surgery Thursday for a nerve impingement in his lower back, the team announced.

Simmons is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season, they added. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged a career-low 6.1 points in 23.9 minutes per game the current campaign, which saw him appear in just 15 games.

This is the 27-year-old's second back surgery since he was traded to the Nets in two years ago after a holdout from the the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons had microdiscectomy surgery for a herniated L-4 disk in May 2022 and missed the entire season. He played in 42 games last season due to knee injuries and continued issues with his back.

His recent microscopic partial discectomy was was performed by Dr. Timur Urakov at UHealth Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Last week, Simmons’ agent Bernie implied that surgery was being considered for Simmons. Two days later, the Nets announced that the Australian star was out for the remainder of the season.

"It is a continuation of the same injury that he has dealt with all year. We are trying to get clearer answers as to how to get him out of the reactive cycle he's in," Lee said in a statement to SNY. "We continue to try and find non-surgical options to allow Ben to move forward on a permanent basis and that is where this is my responsibility and I am [the] one to blame."

This story will be updated.