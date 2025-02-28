The best MLB team setup for the future, a baseball-style 4 Nations tournament | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

In the current game of baseball, teams are always looking for ways to get younger and more athletic. Some teams try to acquire these types of players via free agency (New York Mets with Juan Soto, Boston Red Sox with Garrett Crochet), while others try to do it via the draft. There are a few teams that stand out higher than the others, and we’re here to give you our rankings.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss their 26-and-under power rankings for the 2025 season, explaining why the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are sitting at the bottom of this list, while the Red Sox and Atlanta Braves are in prime shape for the future.

Also, on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys answer your emails, including whether MLB should adopt an in-season tournament similar to the successful NHL 4 Nations tourney, and discuss why the automated ball-strike system might be the best replay review system in sports. Jake and Jordan then make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.

(1:50) - The Opener: Reviewing the 26-and-under power rankings

(18:18) - Who’s in the top 10?

(33:49) - BBQ Mailbag

(42:07) - 4 Nations in MLB?

(50:34) - The Good

(54:33) - The Bad

(58:47) - The Uggla

