Big Ten tournament preview, bracket: Can Michigan State run table, crash No. 1 seed party?

Michigan State enters the Big Tournament as regular season champions seeking to double dip as tournament champions after starting the season unranked. Meanwhile, a handful of teams will be sweating the NCAA tournament bubble.

Here’s what to know about and what to watch for at the Big Ten tournament, including matchups, game times and TV.

3 storylines to watch

Can Michigan State sneak onto No. 1 seed line?

After starting the season unranked, Michigan State has emerged as one of the nation's best teams and enters conference tournament play on a seven-game winning streak that includes five wins over ranked teams, two of them over rival Michigan.

The Spartans appear locked into a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and will hope to make a case for a No. 1 seed in Indianapolis. It's a long shot that will require some significant help from the SEC tournament. Either way, the Spartans are playing their best basketball at the right time and are red hot entering tournament play.

Can Michigan turn things around?

Michigan, meanwhile has been spiraling. After a 14-3 start to Big Ten play, the Wolverines have lost three straight and four of their last six, including Sunday's lopsided loss to Michigan State in the regular-season finale.

The Wolverines are slipping in NCAA tournament bracket projections and will look to get re-find their footing with a run in Indianapolis.

How will Big Ten bubble teams shake out?

Ohio State, Indiana and Nebraska all enter Big Ten tournament play on the NCAA tournament bubble. Indiana appears to be the safest bet of the three after beating Ohio State in the regular-season finale.

Big Ten tournament bracket

Here’s your official 2025 Big Ten Tournament Bracket: pic.twitter.com/1Ud4j49AMD — The Field Pass (@TheFieldPass) March 9, 2025

How to watch the Big Ten tournament

All times ET

When: March 12-16

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis

TV: CBS, Big Ten Network, Peacock

Game Schedule:

Wednesday March 12 | First round

Game 1: No. 13 Northwestern vs. No. 12 Minnesota — 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

Game : No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State — 25 minutes after Game 1 ends | Peacock

Game 3: No. 14 USC vs. No. 11 Rutgers — 25 minutes after Game 2 ends | Peacock

Thursday, March 13 | Second round

Game 4: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Oregon — Noon | Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 winner — 25 minutes after Game 4 ends | Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 7 Illinois vs. Game 2 winner — 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 7: No. 6 Purdue vs Game 3 winner — 25 minutes after Game 6 ends | Big Ten Network

Friday, March 14 | Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner — Noon | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 4 UCLA vs. Game 5 winner — 25 minutes after Game 8 ends | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 2 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner — 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 11: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner— 25 minutes after Game 10 ends | Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 15 | Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner — 1 p.m. | CBS

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner — 25 minutes after Game 10 ends | CBS

Sunday, March 16 | Championship

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner — 3:30 p.m. | CBS