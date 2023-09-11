Bills make Damar Hamlin inactive for first regular season game since his cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will wait at least another week before making his regular-season return.

Hamlin was officially listed as inactive for the Bills' season opener against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

Hamlin is reportedly a healthy scratch, and could make his regular-season debut in the coming weeks, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. It's still unclear when he will make his return to the field.

#Bills S Damar Hamlin is expected to be inactive tonight vs. the #Jets in a numbers crunch in the defensive backfield, sources say. Hamlin will be a healthy inactive and could be back on the playing field for Buffalo in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/j2HdXu7RU7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2023

Hamlin is in the midst of a comeback after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. Hamlin was resuscitated on the field and transferred to a local hospital in Cincinnati. The game was suspended following Hamlin's injury.

Hamlin showed signs of recovery, and was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo a week after the incident. He also FaceTimed the Bills' locker room, telling teammates he loved them. Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo hospital in January, and cleared to rehab at home and with the Bills. A few weeks later, he attended the Bills' playoff game against the Bengals.

After months of rehab, Hamlin was fully cleared by doctors and allowed to resume training with the Bills. He took part in practices in July, and played in the team's preseason opener. He showed enough in the preseason to make the team's 53-man roster.

Despite that, Hamlin won't play in Week 1 against the Jets. His regular-season return will have to wait until at least next, when the Bills take on the Las Vegas Raiders.