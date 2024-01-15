Bills put out call for more snow shovelers to clear Highmark Stadium for rescheduled playoff game vs. Steelers

If you live in Buffalo and can shovel snow, the Buffalo Bills need your help.

The blizzard that forced the NFL to postpone the playoff game between the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers is over, but the snow it dumped on the area is still blanketing Highmark Stadium. The Bills, who had already been paying locals to shovel snow overnight, put out another call for shovelers on Monday morning.

Game day morning in Orchard Park.



Game day morning in Orchard Park.

We still need shovelers to help get Highmark Stadium ready for today's Super Wild Card game:

The pay is $20 an hour, and a shovel will be provided if you don't have one. The Bills will also provide complimentary breakfast. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for Bills fans, whether they're shoveling or looking like doofuses while slipping down a snow slide.

The Bills paid fans $20/hour to come shovel snow



How it’s currently going 🤣❄️:



How it's currently going 🤣❄️:

Snow from seats goes in the trough so it can be pushed out onto the field and it can be hauled/pushed away.



Bills shovelers do it as you would expect.



Bills shovelers do it as you would expect.

The game had originally been scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, but the NFL postponed the game until Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET on account of the massive snowstorm that attacked Buffalo over the weekend. The conditions before and around game time demonstrated why a delay was necessary. The weather was life threatening, and there was no reason for anyone to play a game in those conditions.

View of Buffalo winter storm looking out window of my hotel lobby. Lake effect snow + heavy wind gusts create whiteout effect.



View of Buffalo winter storm looking out window of my hotel lobby. Lake effect snow + heavy wind gusts create whiteout effect.

Visibility on roads very little to none — makes it clear why NY governor & NFL decided to postpone Bills-Steelers game keeping people off roads & safe.

The weather forecast for the rescheduled game on Monday is cloudy and 18 degrees, which will feel like five degrees with the wind factored in. The only thing that will make it any better than 27 hours earlier is that it won't be whiteout conditions. It'll still be cold and miserable, but if any two teams are prepared to deal with that, it's the Bills and Steelers.