Bills QB Josh Allen breaks fantasy, NFL records with 6 total TDs in loss to Rams

Josh Allen did just about everything possible to lift the Buffalo Bills to a win on Sunday afternoon.

While it wasn’t enough to lead them past the Los Angeles Rams, Allen set multiple NFL records in the process.

Allen accounted for six total touchdowns in the Bills' wild 44-42 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. He threw three touchdown passes in the loss and ran in three touchdowns himself. He's now the first player in NFL history to rack up three passing and three rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Allen finished throwing 22-of-37 for 342 yards in the loss for the Bills. He had 82 rushing yards on 10 carries to lead the team on the ground, too. The game was the highest-scoring of the season across the league, and it was the first time in NFL history that both teams scored 40 points or more without committing a turnover. The Bills’ 42 points were the most they’ve ever scored in a loss, which is something that’s happened just 21 other times in NFL history.

In total, Allen finished the day with a ridiculous 51.88 fantasy football points. That’s an all-time record for a quarterback in a single game in Yahoo Sports league history.

Allen scored his sixth and final touchdown of the day on a 1-yard run with just 60 seconds left in the game, which brought the Bills back within two points. But their onside kick failed, which ended their rally from 17 points down in the fourth quarter and gave the Rams the two-point win. It marked the first win for the Rams over the Bills since 2012, and their first at home since 1983.

Matthew Stafford had a huge day for the Rams, too. He went 23-of-30 for 320 yards and threw two touchdowns in the win, which moved them to 7-6 on the season and kept them in the playoff hunt. Wide receiver Puka Nacua racked up 162 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 catches, too, including a spectacular grab in the first half that could easily go down as the catch of the year.

While the Bills didn’t walk away with the win, and they now trail the Kansas City Chiefs even more in the race for the top seed in the AFC, Allen can’t be too upset with his day. With an outing even close to that, the Bills should be more than capable of making a deep run in about a month.