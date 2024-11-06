Blues LW Dylan Holloway exits in stretcher, rushed to hospital after taking puck to throat

St. Louis Blues left winger Dylan Holloway was taken away from the rink in a stretcher on Tuesday after taking a puck to the throat. The team announced he was subsequently taken to a hospital and found to be in stable condition.

The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reports precautionary scans found Holloway's airway to be open and unobstructed with no swelling around the neck.

The incident occurred in the first period during the Blues' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. A silent Enterprise Center crowd watched as Holloway received immediate medical attention, then be loaded onto the stretcher.

With 1:11 left in the period, the referees opted to send both teams to the locker room and play the remaining time after the break. No penalty was called on the play.

Dylan Holloway was taken to the locker room on a stretcher during the first period of play between the Blues and Lightning. pic.twitter.com/dWNkEn3ZNH — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (@FanDuelSN_MW) November 6, 2024

The Lightning wished Holloway well before play resumed.

All of #Bolts Nation is wishing Dylan Holloway and the Blues family nothing but the best 💙 https://t.co/aVXO9PFPdT — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 6, 2024

The 23-year-old Holloway is in his third NHL season after being selected 14th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2020 NHL Draft. He joined the Blues this season on a two-year offer sheet the Oilers declined to match.

He entered Tuesday with four goals and two assists in 12 games so far this season.