British Open: How much did Brian Harman, others earn at Royal Liverpool?

Even with rain pouring down at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Brian Harman pulled it off.

Harman rolled to his win at the British Open on Sunday, which marked his first ever victory at a major championship. The 36-year-old mounted a five-shot lead on Friday in Hoylake, England. He carded a 1-under 70 on Sunday, which brought him to 13-under on the week and solidified his six-shot win.

Sepp Straka, Tom Kim and Jason Day finished in second at 7-under on the week. Kim fought through a sprained ankle for the last 54 holes of the tournament after he slipped and fell on a patch of wet grass on Thursday night. Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm finished at 6-under. Rahm set a course record by two strokes on Saturday with his 63, which quickly thrust him into contention.

The British Open offered a record $16.5 million purse this week, though that's actually the smallest among the major championships. By comparison, the U.S. Open offered $20 million last month, and The Players Championship had a $25 million purse in March — which is the largest on Tour this season. Several other events are at $20 million, too.

Harman, who now has three career wins on the PGA Tour, entered this week with nearly $29 million in career earnings. His victory on Sunday earned him a $3 million check.

Here’s a look at the full payouts from the 151st British Open:

British Open Payouts

1. Brian Harman: $3 million

T2. Sepp Straka, Tom Kim, Jason Day, Jon Rahm: $1.084 million

T6. Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy: $551,250

T8. Cam Young, Shubhankar Sharma: $403,350

T10. Max Homa, Matthew Jordan, Tommy Fleetwood: $308,400

T13. Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland: $241,633

T17. Laurie Canter, Xander Schauffele, Alex Fitzpatrick: $192,575

T20. Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Antoine Rozner: $163,067

T23. Adrian Meronk, Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Southgate, Louis Oosthuizen, Alex Noren, Stewart Cink, Byeong An, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Nicolai Hojgaard: $121,490

T33. Adam Scott, Oliver Wilson, Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland, Patrick Reed, Cam Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Romain Langasque: $84,113

T41. Marcel Siem, Victor Perez, Hurly Long, Jordan Smith, JT Poston, A Bjork, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick: $58,725

T49. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Abraham Ancer, Brendon Todd: $45,933

T52. Ryan Fox, Michael Stewart, Corey Conners: $43,433

T55. Andrew Putnam, Adrian Otaegui, Zach Johnson: $41,375

59. Brandon Robinson Thompson: $40,500

T60. Scott Stallings, Bryson DeChambeau, Kurt Kitayama, Rikuya Hoshino: $39,900

T64. Padraig Harrington, Brooks Koepka, Richie Ramsay, Guido Migliozzi: $39,025

T68. Danny Willett, David Lingmerth, Sami Valimaki: $38,033

T71. Robert Macintyre, Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten: $37,550

T74. Christo Lamprecht (a), Tristan Lawrence: $37,300

76. Zack Fischer: $37,175