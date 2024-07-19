British Open round 3 tee times: Shane Lowry takes 2-shot lead into Moving Day

It's officially Moving Day at Royal Troon.

Shane Lowry jumped ahead early on Friday and, despite a double bogey on his back nine, grabbed a two-shot lead over the field heading into Saturday at the British Open.

Daniel Brown, who held the overnight lead after the opening round, held strong in second at 5-under for the week. Justin Rose joined him there, too, after his 3-under 68 — which actually matched the low round of the day after wind absolutely battered the afternoon wave. This is now the first time since 1951 that three golfers from the United Kingdom and Ireland have led the British Open at the midway point.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler will enter Saturday at 2-under alongside Dean Burmester and Billy Horschel. Only four other golfers are in the red.

Several big names didn't make it into the weekend, including Tiger Woods — who dropped to 14-over after yet another rough performance. His year is almost certainly done now. The earliest we'll see Woods compete again, outside of a potential start at the unofficial Hero World Challenge, will likely be the Genesis Invitational in February.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut, too. McIlroy dropped to 11-over on the week on Friday night after posting what was his second-highest 36-hole score at a major championship. DeChambeau was only slightly better at 9-over on the week.

Here's a look at tee times for Saturday at the British Open.

British Open Round 3 tee times

All times ET

3:55 a.m. — Darren Fichardt, Tommy Morrison (a)

4:05 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Max Homa

4:15 a.m. — Shubhanakar Sharma, Sungjae Im

4:25 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu (a)

4:35 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Darren Clarke

4:45 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jorge Campillo

4:55 a.m. — Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

5:05 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace

5:20 a.m. — Adam Scott, Daniel Hillier

5:30 a.m. — Younghan Song, Andy Ogletree

5:40 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

5:50 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Phil Mickelson

6:00 a.m. — Alex Cejka, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)

6:10 a.m. — Ewen Ferguson, John Catlin

6:20 a.m. — Sean Crocker, Brian Harman

6:30 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Austin Eckroat

6:45 a.m. — Matteo Manassero, Justin Thomas

6:55 a.m. — Calum Scott (a), Joe Dean

7:05 a.m. — Cameron Young, Kurt Kitayama

7:15 a.m. — Ben An, Brendon Todd

7:25 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Ryan Fox

7:35 a.m. — Richard Mansell, Thriston Lawrence

7:45 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Laurie Canter

7:55 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Emiliano Grillo

8:10 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns

8:20 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Eric Cole

8:30 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, MK Kim

8:40 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Russell Henley

8:50 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Alex Noren

9:00 a.m. — Jeung-Hun Wang, Tom Hoge

9:10 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Gary Woodland

9:20 a.m. — Marcel Siem, Jon Rahm

9:35 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Collin Morikawa

9:45 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson

9:55 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Matthew Jordan

10:05 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

10:15 a.m. — Jason Day, Corey Conners

10:25 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Dean Burmester

10:35 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

10:45 a.m. — Daniel Brown, Shane Lowry