Broncos RB Tyler Badie stabilized on stretcher after collapsing on sideline with back injury

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie collapsed on the sideline and was taken off the field on a stretcher with a back injury during Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

He appeared to sustain the injury on a tackle several plays before he collapsed.

Badie took a hit to his back from the helmet of Jets linebacker Quincy Williams and landed face first on the turf. He fumbled on the play, and the Jets recovered for a turnover. Badie was able to walk off the field after the hit, but collapsed on the sideline several plays later.

This is the play Badie was hurt on. pic.twitter.com/BcpYKT1WZk — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 29, 2024

The Broncos' training staff tended to Badie as he laid on his back, then placed him on a stretcher. He was immobilized and carted off the field.

Broncos RB Tyler Badie in a stretcher being carted off. #9sports pic.twitter.com/zvBEwbEtrG — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 29, 2024

The Broncos later announced that Badie was diagnosed with a neck injury. He was officially listed as questionable to return. The specific nature of the injury wasn't initially clear.

This story will be updated when more information is available.