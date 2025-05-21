Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Concert dates, how to get tickets and more

Bruce Springsteen is one of those artists who seems to be perpetually touring, and this summer, he'll be on the road with the E Street Band once again, though this tour will only be taking him to Europe. Still, it might make for a nice summer vacation jaunting across the pond to see the Boss, so if you're in the mood to catch one of New Jersey's most esteemed acts, we've got the scoop on how to watch him live.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's tour has already begun, kicking off in Manchester, England where they recorded the newly-released Land of Hope and Dreams EP live at the band's May 14 show. (That EP was released today and is available to stream here.) They will then head to Europe for much of the summer – their next show is May 24 in Lille, France, and they'll end the tour in Milan on July 3, making stops in cities like Marseille, Milan and Berlin. Tickets still available at every venue, so if you want to live out your glory days, here's everything you need to know about how to buy tickets to this summer's Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tour.

When is Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band touring?

This summer, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be touring through much of Europe. The tour began this May in Manchester, England and ends on July 3 in Milan.

When do tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Bruce Springsteen's European tour dates are now on sale.

Bruce Springsteen 2025 tour tickets cost:

Ticket prices for Bruce Springsteen's 2025 tour start around €126 ($143) per seat depending on the venue and can run upwards of €575 ($652). Resale tickets are also available.

Where is Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band touring in 2025?

Here's the complete list of every stop on Bruce Springsteen's 2025 European tour:

May 17 – Manchester, England - Co-op LiveMay 20 – Manchester, England - Co-op LiveMay 24 – Lille, France - Stade Pierre MauroyMay 31 – Marseille, France - Orange VelodromeJune 4 – Liverpool, England - Anfield StadiumJune 11 – Berlin, Germany - OlympiastadionJune 15 – Prague, Czech Republic - Airport LetnanyJune 18 – Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank ParkJune 21 – San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta)June 27 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins ArenaJune 30 – Milan, Italy - San Siro StadiumJuly 3 – Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium