Bucks star Damian Lillard out indefinitely with same condition that ended Victor Wembayama's season

Damian Lillard is out indefinitely, with the same condition that ended Victor Wembanayama's season.

The Milwaukee Bucks star has sustained a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, the team announced Tuesday. He is reportedly on blood-thinning medication which stabilized the blood clot and will undergo regular testing.

Bucks announce Damian Lillard out indefinitely with a blood clot in his right calf. He’s on blood thinning medication, and will continue with regular testing pic.twitter.com/O7MSTqvcMC — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) March 26, 2025

This article will be updated with more information.