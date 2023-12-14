Bulls guard Zach Lavine reportedly wants to be dealt to Lakers

Zach Lavine wants out of Chicago. He hasn't wanted to play for head coach Billy Donovan since last season and is just isn't making big wave about it. If Lavine isn't dealt, there is a poor likelihood that he'd return to the Chicago Bulls, either.

The Bulls want to deal the disgruntled guard. So with all that common ground, where does the hold up lie?

According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, "executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is finding no real market interest in Zach LaVine."

There are almost two months remaining until the Feb. 8 trade deadline, and month before Jan. 15, when many players signed in the offseason become eligible to be moved.

For Karnisovas moving Lavine sooner than later would be optimal so Chicago can see what it has, what its team looks like with the players it received and where it stands in its ability to negotiate with star DeMar DeRozan.

As of right now, the Raptors and Lakers are the two teams that keep being mentioned in the conversation for a possible Lavine trade. The two-time All-Star reportedly prefers the Lakers because of his Kluth Sports relationship, and he also spent one season playing for UCLA, too.

At 9-16, Chicago owns the fourth-worst record in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers are the inaugural winners of the NBA's In-Season Tournament. Los Angeles (15-10) is in fifth place in the Western Conference.

After being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014, Lavine has spent seven of his 10 years in the league with Chicago.