Caitlin Clark becomes first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double as Fever surge back to beat Liberty

Caitlin Clark put up a historic stat line as the Indiana Fever earn a big win against the New York Liberty on Saturday. The Fever overcame a large second-half deficit to take a 83-78 victory in front of an electric crowd at home.

After the Fever started the game with a dominant run, the Liberty bounced back, outscoring Indiana in the second and third quarters. However, the Fever clawed back, outscoring New York 28-16 in the final frame to take the win.

Indiana's comeback win was fueled in part by Clark's historic performance: The rookie guard put up 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double. Clark's stat line also makes her the first Indiana Fever player to record a triple-double. Her total rebounds and assists also ties her career high.

Clark hit the milestone in the fourth quarter, pulling down her 10th rebound.

THERE IT IS 🌟



Caitlin Clark records the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA History and the first triple-double in Indiana Fever history! pic.twitter.com/UrnnW1AwQP — WNBA (@WNBA) July 6, 2024

Clark is just the latest WNBA player to put up the prestigious state line. Because WNBA games (40 minutes) are shorter than NBA games (48 minutes), triple-doubles have been rarer in the WNBA compared to the NBA. However, the triple-double has exploded in the league in recent years, with nine in the summer of 2022 alone.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas leads the WNBA in career triple-doubles by a dominant margin, and recorded her 10th with a 13-point, 14-assist, 10 rebound game in the Sun's win over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday.