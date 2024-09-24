Cam Taylor-Britt eats his words about Jayden Daniels, Commanders after loss: 'We did take an L today'

Cam Taylor-Britt doesn't regret his comments about Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders offense that made headlines earlier this week.

But, after Daniels' near-perfect outing that led to a 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Taylor-Britt didn't hesitate to admit that he was wrong.

“Yes, I can eat my words, most definitely,” he said. “We did take an L today.”

Cam Taylor-Britt on his comments about the Commanders offense before the game and if he regrets it: pic.twitter.com/7NmcLAbhdG — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 24, 2024

Taylor-Britt criticized the Commanders' offense and Daniels specifically ahead of the game. He said that the Commanders "don't make him do a lot" and that they "keep it really simple for him."

"They move guys around here and there, but just keep it real simple for him," Taylor-Britt said before the game. "I heard his pass percentage is very high, but he's only throwing short routes. Some intermediate stuff, quick throws."

In Taylor-Britt’s defense, Daniels entered Monday night’s game averaging the second-lowest completed air yards of any quarterback in the league.

On Monday night, though, Daniels was outstanding . He went 21-of-23 for 254 yards and threw two touchdowns — including a stunning corner shot to Terry McLaurin in the fourth quarter that just about sealed their win at Paycor Stadium.

JAYDEN DANIELS PUTTING THE NFL ON WATCH



WHAT A THROW 💥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/KwTBldougG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 24, 2024

Daniels threw his other touchdown pass to an offensive lineman, which marked the first of his career, and ran in another himself. His 91.3% completion rate was the highest for a rookie quarterback since the merger.

Neither team punted nor committed a turnover the entire night, too, which is something the league hasn’t seen since 1940. The Commanders didn’t need to punt at all in their Week 2 win over the New York Giants, either.

While Taylor-Britt didn’t regret his comments, which he said were blown a bit out of proportion, Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t like them in hindsight.

"That's not what we do," Taylor said of Taylor-Britt's comments. "We praise our own team, praise the other team. We don't need to take shots like that. That team hasn't punted in two weeks. They've scored on every single possession the last two weeks. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for what they're doing over there."

#Bengals HC Zac Taylor says Cam Taylor-Britt shouldn’t have made the comments he did last week.



"We don't need to take shots like that. That team has not punted in two weeks."pic.twitter.com/cM0AVZvE2K https://t.co/gqt4p56Ddf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2024

Taylor-Britt had four total tackles in the loss for the Bengals, who are now 0-3 for the first time since 2019. The Bengals will take on the Carolina Panthers next weekend.

Knowing Taylor-Britt, who has a history of throwing out bulletin board material for opponents throughout the season, Daniels’ outing isn’t likely to make him bite his tongue in the future.