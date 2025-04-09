Canucks become 1st team in NHL history to erase 3-goal lead in final minute, stun Stars in OT

Congrats Duke basketball, you no longer have the most mortifying collapse of the month.

The Vancouver Canucks erased a three-goal lead in the final minute of regulation on Tuesday, then stunned the Dallas Stars in overtime for an unprecedented win. Per the NHL, no team had ever lost after holding a three-goal lead in the final three minutes, let alone one.

What makes the comeback even more absurd is the Stars entered the third period with a three-goal lead. The Canucks had the deficit cut to a single goal within five minutes, but goals from Mavrik Bourque and Mikael Granlund in the final minutes should have put the game out of reach, theoretically.

Down 5-2, the Canucks got a goal from Aatu Raty with just less than a minute left. Then Pius Suter to cut the deficit to one again. Then Suter scored one more time to stun the American Airlines Center.

ABSOLUTE INSANITY 🤯



The @Canucks just became the first team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation to win! pic.twitter.com/ytFY8ybEAY — NHL (@NHL) April 9, 2025

Because no historic comeback is complete without a win, the Canucks finished the job in overtime. The game was less than two minutes from a shootout when Kiefer Sherwood put it to bed.

Want to see the overtime winner? SHERWOOD. pic.twitter.com/ySeXIBtJk7 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 9, 2025

"I love the fight. The third period, to do that, it's a character win for the team," Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said after the game. "My son texted me 'You looked like last year's team.'"

The 2023-24 Canucks went 50-23-9.

Comebacks were something of a theme Tuesday night, as the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks also erased a 23-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The win allowed the 36-29-13 Canucks to stay alive in the playoff race, but they still need plenty of help with six points separating them from the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference and four games to play. If their season ends next week, they can at least say they did something no other team did.

The Stars, meanwhile, have already clinched a playoff spot. So they have that going for them.