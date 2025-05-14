National

Cardinals great Matt Carpenter announces retirement from MLB after 14 seasons

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 18: Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals high fives teammates after scoring during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
St. Louis Cardinals great Matt Carpenter is retiring from baseball after 14 seasons. The Cardinals confirmed the news, thanking Carpenter for his contributions to the franchise.

Carpenter spent 12 of his 14 seasons in MLB with the Cardinals.

