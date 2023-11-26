Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa gets a ride from fans to State Farm Stadium after catching a flat

Flat tires are the ultimate equalizer — they indiscriminately afflict everyone. And on Sunday, Jesse Luketa fell victim.

The Arizona Cardinals linebacker was driving to State Farm Stadium for the team's afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams, when his car troubles began.

His luck changed, though, when some Cardinals fans saw him on the side of the road and offered the two-year veteran a lift. Ultimately, Luketa made it to the game without issue and would like to repay the fans' kindness.

True Story! Beyond grateful for them, I need some help getting their contact information would love to provide them with tickets to our next home game! https://t.co/qcbGQMsDOX — Jesse Luketa 🇨🇦🇨🇩 (@OttawasVeryOwn) November 26, 2023

After the news was shared on social media, Luketa took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask for help locating the Good Samaritans that helped him make it to work.

He's offering tickets to Arizona's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 17 and immediately after the Cardinals' Week 14 bye.

Arizona is trailing the Rams 21-8 in the third quarter. Luketa has seven tackles in eight games played.