Champions League is back, MLS midweek reactions & more “rápido reactions”

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to matchday 1 of Champions League in this episode of The Cooligans. They take a look at all the Americans playing in the competition and shine a light on two goalscorers.

Christian and Alexis then chat MLS midweek action. They break down New York City FC’s loss to the Philadelphia Union and react to Alexey Miranchuk’s love for Hip-Hop.

Later, Christian and Alexis play another edition of “rápido reactions”

(6:49) - Christian Pulisic scores in Milan’s loss to Liverpool

(14:18) - Weston McKennie scores in Juventus’ 3-1 win over PSV

(19:36) - Are American MLS players worse now than before?

(27:24) - Christian Pulisic has awkward encounter with CL crew

(29:14) - Arsenal draw Atalanta 0-0

(40:56) - New York City FC lose to Philadelphia Union 5-1

(51:07) - Alexey Miranchuk explains why he joined Atlanta

(57:25) - Is Evander the best number 10 in MLS?

(1:04:59) - rápido reactions: De Rossi sacked, United win, and more

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts