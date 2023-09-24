Chargers WR Mike Williams carted to locker room with knee injury; questionable to return

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining an apparent left knee injury. He's questionable to return.

Williams injured his knee in the third quarter when he was running after a catch. Two Vikings defenders converged on him, but the replay doesn't show either of them significantly bumping his knee. What it shows is Williams planting his leg awkwardly just before he got tackled, meaning it could be a non-contact injury.

Here is the video of Chargers WR Mike Williams’ knee injury. Looked to be non-contact.



He’s being carted off to the locker room. Not good. pic.twitter.com/jPyDCfzC0P — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 24, 2023

Williams was down on the field for several minutes and when he got up, he was unable to put weight on his knee and had to be helped off by several staffers. He was taken directly into the medical tent, and several minutes later was taken to the locker room on a cart. Williams had a towel draped over his head.

Mike Williams had to be helped off the field and is headed to the blue tent. pic.twitter.com/UfiGG9IvuC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Williams had seven catches for 121 yards against the Vikings. He also caught a touchdown, but not from Justin Herbert. He caught it from fellow receiver Keenan Allen on a fun play that put the Chargers up 21-10.

The Chargers lead the Vikings 28-24 with 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter.