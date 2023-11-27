Chiefs bounce back from tough loss to Eagles, 14-0 hole vs. Raiders for key AFC West win

Facing a 14-0 first-half deficit on the heels of a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs faced a critical juncture in their season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

They answered the call.

The Chiefs reeled off 14 unanswered points before halftime then dominated the second half en route to a 31-17 win. The victory was their sixth straight over the Raiders and secured an 8-3 record to fend off a surging Denver Broncos team in the AFC West race. A Raiders team that had won two out of three under interim head coach Antonio Pierce fell to 5-7.

For more than a quarter, the Raiders looked ready to extend their resurgence in while taking a two-score lead. They followed up an opening-drive touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to Jakobi Meyers with a 63-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs to extend their lead.

Meanwhile, a Chiefs offense that struggled with mistakes in last week's 21-17 loss to Philadelphia produced 13 yards and two punts on its opening two possessions. But they found their stride in a hurry.

Kansas City cut its deficit in half with a grinding, 12-play 71-yard touchdown drive that ended with a one-yard Isiah Pacheco. They followed that up with a triple-toss flea flicker that ended with a 23-yard dart from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce that set up a game-tying touchdown pass to Justin Watson.

We're in Vegas, of course we had a trick up our sleeve 😉 pic.twitter.com/I42bpHh3ea — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 26, 2023

They entered halftime with a 14-0 lead and kept on the gas while limiting the Raiders three second-half points.