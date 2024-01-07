Chiefs celebrate with Chris Jones as he gets a sack to hit a big contract incentive

While many of the Kansas City Chiefs key players sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, defensive star Chris Jones was still on the field in the second half.

He had good reason.

Jones needed one sack to hit a seven-figure bonus. Jones would get a $1.25 million bonus if he hit 10 sacks this season. He came into the final game at 9.5 on the season.

In the third quarter, he got his $1.25 million sack. And the Chiefs were well aware. Jones came through the middle and sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick. That started a celebration that wasn't just Jones, but most of his teammates. The whole sideline erupted with the sack.

The celebration said plenty about what Jones' teammates think of him.

A similar scene happened in Baltimore on Saturday, when Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney got a sack for a big bonus and celebrated it. Remember: Players know what stats they need to hit certain incentives, and often their teammates know too.

Jones was given hugs on the sideline from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and coach Andy Reid after the sack. Jones' season started with a contract holdout as he sought a large long-term deal. He eventually reported on a new one-year deal after missing the first game of the season. On Sunday, Jones made plenty of money for himself.