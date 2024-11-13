Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce reportedly had Kansas City-area homes burglarized

The houses of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were reportedly both burglarized last month.

Police were called to Mahomes' Kansas City-area home just after midnight on Oct. 6, according to The Kansas City Star . There were no signs of forced entry to the home, per the report, and the break-in was reported to police by a member of Mahomes' security team. It's unclear if anything was stolen, or who was home at the time.

Then, shortly after the Chiefs’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New Orleans Saints kicked off at Arrowhead Stadium the next day, Kelce’s Kansas City-area home was also allegedly broken into. The back door to Kelce’s home was reportedly damaged, and $20,000 in cash was allegedly stolen.

It’s unclear if anyone else was home at the time of the reported incident. Pop star Taylor Swift was in town to watch Kelce and the Chiefs play in that game. The couple then flew to New York to spend part of the next week while the Chiefs were off.

According to TMZ , the FBI is investigating alongside local police. There were reportedly other break-ins in nearby neighborhoods, too. It's unclear if they are all connected, or if the two Chiefs players were targeted specifically.

Mahomes, who is in his eighth year with the Chiefs, has thrown for 2,208 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He moved into his home with his wife, Brittany, and their kids last year, per The Star. Kelce has 499 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season. He purchased his home last year, too.

The Chiefs currently sit at 9-0 on the season heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills in New York. They are the only undefeated team left standing in the NFL this fall.