Chiefs TE Travis Kelce breaks Jerry Rice's record for most postseason receptions

Travis Kelce made even more NFL history on Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end officially surpassed Jerry Rice for the most postseason receptions in league history during their AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Kelce broke a tie with Rice when he caught an 8-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in the first half of that game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The reception was one of nine that Kelce had in the first half. He also opened the game by catching a wild touchdown pass from Mahomes in the first quarter . Kelce, despite being completely covered by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, expertly turned around and caught the pass before falling into the end zone.

OH MY GOODNESS TRAVIS KELCE pic.twitter.com/b8W7hs0ih4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

The touchdown was the 17th between Mahomes and Kelce in the playoffs.

Kelce racked up 984 receiving yards, his first under 1,000 in a single season since the 2015 campaign, in the regular season with the Chiefs. The 34-year-old had five catches for 75 yards and had two touchdowns in their divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills last week. He had another seven catches in their opening round win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rice had 151 postseason receptions during his career before he retired in 2004. Julian Edelman is third with 118 in his career, and Rob Gronkowski had 98 catches in the playoffs before he retired. Tyreek Hill is the closest active player to Kelce on the postseason reception list, though he has just 96. Julio Jones is 11th with 77.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.