Chiefs TE Travis Kelce unbothered by questions about Taylor Swift, says 'it's fair'

Come one, come all, and please feel free to ask Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he doesn't mind on Thursday.

Sure, the two-time Super Bowl champion is about to play in the biggest game of his life — again. And yes, the premise of media availability is to get additional insight on the title game ahead of kickoff on Sunday ... but where would the fun be in that?

“Do you think it’s fair you’re being asked so many questions about your personal life during a professional moment?”



Travis: “i think it’s fair. i mean everyone is having fun with it… everyone’s having a good time with it how could i be upset about it” pic.twitter.com/ducXvIdKKn — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) February 7, 2024

One reporter decided to broach Kelce about fielding so many questions about his relationship versus the game he's about to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

“You’ve been very gracious in answering all of these questions," the reporter said. "Do you think that it’s fair that you’re being asked so many questions about your personal life during a professional moment?”

Keep in mind, Swift isn't just any girlfriend. She's a international superstar and fresh off winning Album of the Year at the Grammys. Not to mention the additional support both Kelce and Kansas City have received since the pair started dating from Swifties, which has created up a brand new audience.

This has led to Kelce discussing her new album, which, yes, he's had a sneak peak of, how Swift did at the Grammys over the weekend and how he feels about the Swifties completely buying in to what he's doing on the field.

Long story short, Swift is a relevant individual and Kelce understands that completely.

“I think it’s fair,” Kelce said in response to the question. “I think it’s fair. I mean, everybody’s having fun with it. It’s not like you guys are up here teeing off on me left and right. Everybody’s just having a good time with it. So, how could I be upset about it?”

So let the good times, and Swift questions, roll.