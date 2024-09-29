Chiefs WR Rashee Rice carted off with injury vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was carted off the field with an injury early in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rice appeared to suffer the injury while giving chase after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was carted off the field after this play: pic.twitter.com/3W2VZ46iPF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2024

Rice hobbled to the bench and struggled to put weight on his right leg on the sideline. After speaking with a trainer, Rice left the field lying down on a cart.