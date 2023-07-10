Chris Paul not concerned about role with Warriors, but doesn't sound ready to come off the bench

Chris Paul doesn’t know where he’ll fit in with the Golden State Warriors this fall.

The longtime point guard has started consistently in all 18 of his seasons in the NBA. But now that Paul was traded to the Warriors in a deal that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, coming off the bench is a real possibility.

At least, that's what it seems like on paper. Paul doesn’t sound too sure about it.

"Uhh, you coaching?" Paul replied when asked about coming off the bench at the Las Vegas Summer League. "I don't know what the situation is going to be yet … It'll be a conversation for us when camp starts."

There’s a good argument to be made that the Warriors simply don’t need Paul in their starting lineup, and that he’d be a much better fit leading their younger second unit. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney filling out a very successful starting lineup, there isn’t much need to force Paul in there if it doesn’t come easily.

While he sounded a little defiant there, Paul insisted he’s not concerned about what his role will be with his new team. He hasn’t spoken to Warriors coach Steve Kerr about that specifically yet, and he’s not going to until training camp kicks off this fall.

"At the end of the day, it's basketball," Paul said, via ESPN. "I'm going into a situation with a bunch of guys who've been playing together for a long time. I'm not as worried about it as everybody else is .. .We'll figure all of that stuff out at training camp.

"You don't have the answers right now. We'll practice, and I'm sure there will be things I've got to learn about then, they've got to learn about me, but that's the case with any team."

Paul averaged a career-low 13.9 points and 8.9 assists last season with the Phoenix Suns, his third with the team. He was dealt to the Washington Wizards in June in a deal that sent Bradley Beal to Phoenix. The Wizards then turned around and traded him to the Warriors days later for Poole and two future draft picks.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, has two years left on his four-year, $120 million deal that he first signed with the Suns. He has yet to win a title during his nearly two-decade career in the league, though he’s joining a Warriors team that’s been to the NBA Finals six times in the past nine seasons.

While Paul, 38, is undoubtedly reaching the end of his career, he’s not viewing the Warriors as his last ride in the league. He’s going to have fun for as long as he can.