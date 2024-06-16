Christian Eriksen scores for Denmark at Euro 2024, three years after collapsing on the pitch

Three years after collapsing on the pitch at the last Euros, Christian Eriksen scored on Sunday to put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia.

Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field at Euro 2020, returned with a vengeance at Euro 2024. The 32-year-old midfielder put in a beautiful strike off a throw-in in the 17th minute to give Denmark the lead.

Eriksen collapsed during the first half of a match against Finland at Euro 2020, which was delayed to 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Danish midfielder was given CPR on the field and was transported to a nearby hospital. Denmark's team doctor confirmed that Eriksen had to be fully resuscitated after suffering cardiac arrest.

Eriksen returned to international football in 2022 and scored in his first game back, a 4-2 loss to the Netherlands. He was included on Denmark's roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and played every minute of the tournament. Denmark did not advance out of the group stage.

