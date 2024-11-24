Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado kills 2 and injures 1

DENVER — (AP) — A Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado has killed the aircraft's pilot and an aerial photographer, authorities say.

The crash that occurred in Larimer County on Saturday killed pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten, according to a statement released by the office of Gov. Jared Polis.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission at the time of the crash. The co-pilot, Randall Settergren, was injured and was airlifted to a medical facility via helicopter by the Colorado Army National Guard.

“The State of Colorado is grateful for their commitment to service and it will not be forgotten. I also want to thank the first responders who assisted with the rescue and recovery efforts,” Polis said on the social media platform X.

The Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with 60,000 members nationwide, operating a fleet of 550 aircraft.

It performs continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions and is credited by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center with saving an average of 70 lives annually.

Its unpaid professionals also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.

