Clippers extend Kawhi, Dejounte Murray trade rumors & bad Warriors vibes | No Cap Room

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how Kawhi Leonard’s contract extension will upset free agency, where Dejounte Murray should be traded and why the vibes are bad in Golden State.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine continue to talk through all of the rumors swirling around the upcoming NBA trade deadline. But first…

Kawhi Leonard signed a new 3-year extension to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, a big win for that franchise but potentially an even bigger loss for the teams hoping to sign a superstar player in free agency this offseason.

Tyrese Haliburton’s hamstring injury isn’t going to change much as far as what the Indiana Pacers are looking for on the trade market. After missing out on OG Anunoby, Dan thinks there are a couple of targets on the Brooklyn Nets roster that might make sense for Rick Carlisle’s team.

The New York Knicks got some optimistic news! Mitchell Robinson could potentially return to the team this season after having what was thought to be season-ending surgery just a few weeks ago. Will they continue to search for a backup big on the trade market? Or will they rely on Robinson’s return?

The Memphis Grizzlies are being viewed as sellers after season-ending shoulder surgery for Ja Morant, but Jake's reporting says that the team is not eager to deal Marcus Smart or any of their other starting players. (NOTE: This podcast was recorded before the news that Smart will miss time due to a finger injury.)

Dejounte Murray, who is playing like an All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks, could end up being the best player switching teams over the next month. Jake lays out five teams that could legitimately land the 2-way guard and both guys take turns explaining which destination would be their favorite fit and why each team should be considering acquiring Murray.

Finally, the vibes are bad in Golden State, so the boys are bringing back the VIBE CHECK segment! With the normally quiet Steph Curry publicly talking about trades that need to be made before the deadline, and Steve Kerr in the final year of his contract, it's looking like a Last Dance for the Warriors dynasty that won four championships over the last decade.

