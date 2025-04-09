Coachella 2025: How to watch the livestream, full lineup, plus where to get last-minute tickets

Are you ready for the 2025 Coachella Valley Musical festival? Headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott, Coachella kicks off on Friday. If you don't have tickets to the popular festival in Indio, California, don't fret: You can catch every performance via livestream on Coachella's YouTube channel. And if that's not enough, there's still time to get Coachella tickets — here's what you need to know.

How to watch the 2025 Coachella livestream:

Every performance will stream live on Coachella's official YouTube channel. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 11.

You can also download the new Coachella Livestream App to create your own schedule of livestreams, watch highlights and shop festival merch from afar.

Coachella 2025 lineup:

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott are headlining Coachella 2025. Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Charli XCX are in second-line slots. The Misfits, the Marías, Benson Boone, Clairo, the Go-Gos, Enhypen, Keshi and more artists are also set to perform — and Ed Sheeran and Weezer were just announced as last-minute, one-day additions to the lineup.

Coachella 2025 tickets:

There are still some last-minute tickets available if a livestream just won’t satisfy your need to see Lady Gaga (we understand).

Coachella 2025 hotels:

If you do grab some last-minute Coachella tickets, you'll want to book somewhere to stay too.