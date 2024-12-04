College Football Playoff rankings: 3-loss Alabama has inside track at playoff berth ahead of 2-loss Miami

Alabama's playoff chances seemed to get a lot better on Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide jumped Miami in the penultimate set of rankings. Alabama (9-3) is at No. 11, a spot ahead of Miami (10-2) at No. 12. If the rankings didn't change before Sunday, Alabama would get the final at-large spot in the 12-team playoff over the Hurricanes.
Ohio State fell to No. 6 after losing at home to Michigan in Week 14. Oregon remained at No. 1 followed by Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia. The Bulldogs are the highest-ranked two-loss team.
Post-Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings
1. Oregon (12-0)
2. Texas (11-1)
3. Penn State (11-1)
4. Notre Dame (11-1)
5. Georgia (10-2)
6. Ohio State (10-2)
7. Tennessee (10-2)
8. SMU (11-1)
9. Indiana (11-1)
10. Boise State (11-1)
11. Alabama (9-3)
12. Miami (10-2)
13. Ole Miss (9-3)
14. South Carolina (9-3)
15. Arizona State (10-2)
16. Iowa State (10-2)
17. Clemson (9-3)
18. BYU (10-2)
19. Missouri (9-3)
20. UNLV (10-2)
21. Illinois (9-3)
22. Syracuse (9-3)
23. Colorado (9-3)
24. Army (10-1)
25. Memphis (10-2)