Colorado S Shilo Sanders not among 329 players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

On Thursday, the NFL released the names of the 329 prospects who will take part in the 2025 Scouting Combine from Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis.

Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, Penn State's Abdul Carter, and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty are among those players who will participate ahead of the NFL draft in April.

One name who will not be in attendance is Colorado safety Shilo Sanders. The 25-year-old played 19 games in two seasons with the Buffaloes and registered 122 total tackles, one interception and one sack.

#Colorado SAF Shilo Sanders had the highest Max Acceleration of any defender in the @ShrineBowl, hitting 6.39 yards per second squared per @ZebraSports



Explosiveness shows up on his college film, throughout the week of #ShrineBowl practice and on gameday.



Along with being… pic.twitter.com/lgDQPwJ3Jo — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) February 11, 2025

At last month's East-West Shrine Bowl, Sanders, a projected late-round draft pick, registered five combined tackles in a pass deflection during the East's 25-0 victory, as well as the highest max acceleration among defenders at 6.39 yards per second squared.

“I showed people today—don’t believe everything you read,” Sanders said afterward. “I can play football. If you say I can’t play football, just watch film.”

Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, is expected to be among the top picks and land with an NFL team seeking a quarterback of the future.

NFL draft week will be an important time in the Sanders' household, and while the event will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, the family plans to stay home.

"We bringing the draft to us," Shilo and Shedeur's father, football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders told "The Nikki & Brie Show" during Super Bowl week. "I wanna do it in the gym. I wanna pack it with the students. Have an elaborate living room-type set on the floor that me and my son and all his loved ones that could be at, and we wanna enjoy with his teammates and the school. So, they're gonna have to cut away and come to us when he gets picked."