Conference championship matchups, times, TV guide: What's on the line in all 10 matchups

The college football regular season has ended and the 10 conference championship matchups are set.

Here's what you need to know about each team and what's on the line in each game, including major College Football Playoff and bowl implications.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

AAC: SMU at No. 23 Tulane

Time: 4 p.m. (Sat.) | TV: ABC | Line: Tulane -3 | Total: 52.5

SMU (10-2): SMU lost to Oklahoma and TCU in non-conference play but has not dropped a game since. The Mustangs were a perfect 8-0 in AAC play and clinched a spot in the conference title game with a blowout win over Navy on Saturday. However, SMU saw quarterback Preston Stone leave that game with a leg injury and his status is unknown for the showdown with Tulane.

Tulane (11-1): After winning the AAC title and the Cotton Bowl last year, Tulane has followed it up with another excellent season. The Green Wave lost to Ole Miss in Week 2 and have since rattled off 10 consecutive victories. There were a few close calls in AAC play, but Tulane wrapped up home-field advantage in the AAC title game by crushing UTSA on Friday to finish 8-0 in league play.

What’s on the line?

Tulane is looking to win back-to-back AAC championships and make a return trip to a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last year, the Green Wave upset USC in the Cotton Bowl and they are looking for another high-caliber bowl victory. SMU, meanwhile, hasn’t won an outright conference title since it won the Southwest Conference back in 1982. The Mustangs are moving to the ACC next season, so this will be their last shot to win the AAC.

ACC: No. 10 Louisville vs. No. 5 Florida State

Time: 8 p.m. (Sat.) | TV: ABC | Line: FSU -5.5 | Total: 53.5

Louisville (10-2): Louisville has thrived in its first season under Jeff Brohm. Brohm brought Purdue to the Big Ten title game last year and now he's done the same in his first season at his alma mater. The Cardinals started the season 6-0, including an upset over Notre Dame, before dropping an ugly one on the road to Pitt. From there, UL won its next four and clinched a spot in the ACC title game with a road win over Miami. Louisville was still in the CFP mix until a loss to rival Kentucky on Saturday.

Florida State (12-0): Florida State has had an incredible season. It started with a high-profile Week 1 win over LSU and continued through ACC play. However, things changed when star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in the Week 12 win over North Alabama. FSU completed its undefeated regular season by beating Florida with rival Tate Rodemaker at QB, but the ceiling of this team is clearly much different with Travis on the sideline.

What’s on the line?

Florida State is looking to win the ACC for the first time since 2014, but its sights are set higher. With a win, FSU would almost certainly earn a spot in the College Football Playoff — even with Travis sidelined. A loss will knock the Seminoles out of the CFP picture. Louisville is in the ACC title game for the first time since it joined the conference in 2014. UL last won a conference championship in 2011 as a member of the Big East.

Big 12: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

Time: Noon (Sat.) | TV: ABC | Line: UT -12.5 | Total: 54.5

Oklahoma State (9-3): After an ugly 2-2 start that included a 33-7 home loss to South Alabama, Oklahoma State rallied by winning seven of its final eight games to get to the Big 12 title game. The Cowboys settled on Alan Bowman at QB and saw the emergence of RB Ollie Gordon, who leads the nation with 1,580 yards and is second with 20 TDs, including the five he scored in Saturday's 2OT win over BYU.

Texas (11-1): Before it departs for the SEC, Texas is looking to win the Big 12 for the first time since 2009. The Longhorns started the season with a huge road win over Alabama in Week 2 and then overcame a loss to Oklahoma to reach the conference title game at 11-1. UT endured an injury to QB Quinn Ewers and is 3-0 since his return, including Friday night's 57-7 demolition of Texas Tech.

What’s on the line?

Oklahoma State has won just one Big 12 title (2011) during the tenure of Mike Gundy, who is now in his 19th season at his alma mater. The Cowboys also lost a heartbreaker in the Big 12 title game in 2021. Texas wants to break its own conference title drought, but also has its sights set on the CFP. If the Longhorns win and get some help elsewhere, they could crack the four-team playoff.

Big Ten: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 3 Michigan

Time: 8 p.m. (Sat.) | TV: Fox | Line: UM -23.5 | Total: 35.5

Iowa (10-2): The Hawkeyes are literally dead last in the country in total offense and yards per play but managed to go 10-2 and win the Big Ten West in the division's final year of existence. The Hawkeyes have won seven of eight since getting trounced by Penn State back on Sept. 23, including a wacky 13-10 win over Nebraska on Friday.

Michigan (12-0): Michigan posted a perfect 12-0 regular season for the second straight year. This season was far more tumultuous with Jim Harbaugh serving multiple suspensions, first for NCAA violations and then a Big Ten-levied suspension for the sign-stealing scandal. The Wolverines managed to beat Penn State, Maryland and then Ohio State without Harbaugh, and he will be back on the sideline for the Big Ten title game and beyond.

What’s on the line?

Michigan is looking to win its third consecutive Big Ten title and get back to the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines have lost in the CFP semifinals the last two seasons. If Iowa pulls off the huge upset, Michigan could be on the outside looking in. Iowa played in the Big Ten championship game in 2015 and 2021, but lost both times. The Hawkeyes haven’t won an outright Big Ten title since 1985.

Conference USA: New Mexico State at No. 25 Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. (Fri.) | TV: CBSSN | Line: LU -10.5 | Total: 53.5

New Mexico State (10-3): It has been an incredible season for Jerry Kill's Aggies, who enter the C-USA title game on an eight-game winning streak. Before Kill's arrival in 2022, NMSU had won seven games combined in its previous four seasons. At 10-3, NMSU has double-digit wins for the first time since 1960. Can the Aggies add a conference title to their list of accomplishments?

Liberty (12-0): Like NMSU, Liberty was an FBS independent last season and has thrived in its first year in the new-look C-USA. LU saw Hugh Freeze leave for the Auburn job but quickly pivoted and hired Jamey Chadwell from Coastal Carolina. In his first season in Lynchburg, Chadwell coached the Flames to a perfect 12-0 record in the regular season. The Flames are one of five undefeated FBS teams.

What’s on the line?

Liberty appearing at No. 25 in last week’s CFP rankings was notable for the New Year’s Six bowl picture. The Flames had yet to appear in the rankings due to their poor strength of schedule but now have a legitimate chance of playing in a major bowl game. The top-ranked Group of Five conference champion earns a spot in one of the big bowl games and only No. 23 Tulane was ranked ahead of Liberty last week. NMSU last won a conference title in 1978 as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

MAC: Toledo vs. Miami (OH)

Time: Noon (Sat.) | TV: ESPN | Line: Toledo -7.5 | Total: 46.5

Toledo (11-1): Toledo lost its season opener to Illinois on a last-second field goal and hasn't dropped a game since. The Rockets have won 11 consecutive games, including all eight in MAC play. The Rockets have been excellent in close games, going 5-1 in games decided by a touchdown or fewer. That includes a 21-17 win over Miami back on Oct. 21.

Miami (10-2): The RedHawks have had an excellent season. They scored a big non-conference win over Cincinnati and then went 7-1 in MAC play to win the MAC East for the third time under head coach Chuck Martin. Miami won the division despite losing starting QB Brett Gabbert to a season-ending injury in the Toledo game. Aveon Smith has filled in and led the team to four straight wins to close out the regular season.

What’s on the line?

Toledo is looking to win back-to-back MAC titles for the first time since it won three straight from 1969 to 1971. The Rockets last reached the 12-win mark in 1971. Miami last won the MAC in 2019 and can get to 11 wins for the first time since 2003 when Ben Roethlisberger was playing quarterback.

Mountain West: Boise State at UNLV

Time: 3 p.m. (Sat.) | TV: Fox | Line: BSU -2.5 | Total: 58.5

Boise State (7-5): It's been a strange season for Boise State. The Broncos dropped to 3-4 on Oct. 14 when they blew a huge lead to Colorado State and lost on a Hail Mary. Since then, they have won four of five but the school also fired head coach Andy Avalos during that stretch. The Broncos have won both games without Avalos and are 6-2 in conference play.

UNLV (9-3): UNLV hired Barry Odom and immediately had one of its best seasons ever. UNLV hadn't won more than five games in a season in a decade and has been to just three bowl games in the past 30 years. Now the Rebels are in the Mountain West title game and can get to double-digit victories for just the second time in program history.

What’s on the line?

UNLV has never won the Mountain West and hasn’t won a conference championship in football since it won the Big West back in 1994. By getting to nine wins, the Rebels have already tied the second-best win total in program history. They went 11-2 in 1984; it’s the only season with 10 or more wins. For Boise State, it can win its fourth outright Mountain West championship.

Pac-12: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 4 Washington

Time: 8 p.m. (Fri.) | TV: ABC | Line: Oregon -9.5 | Total: 67.5

Oregon (11-1): Oregon has been on fire with Heisman Trophy frontrunner Bo Nix leading the way. The Ducks are 11-1 and enter the Pac-12 title game on a six-game winning streak. Only two of Oregon's 11 victories have come by fewer than 10 points. This team has been consistently dominant — other than that Oct. 14 loss at Washington. Now the Ducks can get revenge vs. the Huskies with the Pac-12 title and a potential CFP berth on the line.

Washington (12-0): Washington keeps finding ways to win. Including the 36-33 win over Oregon, UW has won its last eight games by 10 points or fewer. The last two were nail-biters. The Huskies beat Oregon State 22-20 on the road and then needed a last-second field goal to get past rival Washington State on Saturday. Michael Penix has led the way with 3,899 yards and 32 TDs through the air. Will he be able to outduel Nix once again?

What’s on the line?

Unless the conference takes on a new form in the coming years, this is effectively the final Pac-12 game. Both Oregon and Washington are moving to the Big Ten next season, but they’d like to capture a league championship before making the transition. More importantly, this game has massive CFP importance with the winner likely making the field (becoming the first Pac-12 team to do so since 2016) and the loser almost certainly being eliminated. On top of all that, there are significant Heisman implications with Nix and Penix playing in such a high-stakes game.

SEC: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia

Time: 4 p.m. (Sat.) | TV: CBS | Line: UGA -4.5 | Total: 55.5

Alabama (11-1): Alabama has won 10 consecutive games since it lost to Texas at home back in Week 2. There have been a few close calls along the way, none closer than Saturday's wild win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl that featured a game-winning touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal from the 31 in the final minute of regulation.

Georgia (12-0): Georgia has won 29 consecutive games and wrapped up its third consecutive 12-0 regular season with a win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Bulldogs haven't lost since falling to Alabama in the SEC title game in 2021. That loss preceded a national championship victory over the Tide and then another national title in 2022. UGA is trying to make it three straight.

What’s on the line?

Georgia is trying to make it 30 consecutive victories and wrap up another trip to the College Football Playoff. Alabama finished in second in the SEC West and missed out on the playoff altogether last season. If the Crimson Tide lose to the Bulldogs, they will miss out on the playoff field for the second season in a row and the third time in five seasons.

Sun Belt: Appalachian State at Troy

Time: 4 p.m. (Sat.) | TV: ESPN | Line: Troy -6.5 | Total: 51.5

App State (8-4): Because James Madison is ineligible, App State will represent the Sun Belt East in the conference title game. The Mountaineers were once 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play, but they are currently riding a five-game winning streak that included handing JMU its first loss of the season.

Troy (10-2): Troy has put together another excellent season. The Trojans won the Sun Belt last season and quickly proved to be one of the conference's best teams again in 2023. After a 1-2 start that included a 16-14 loss to JMU, Troy rattled off nine consecutive wins to get to 10-2 and win the Sun Belt West.

What’s on the line?

App State had a rare down season in 2022 when it finished 3-5 in the Sun Belt and missed a bowl game for the first time as an FBS member. Things seemed to be trending in the wrong direction for coach Shawn Clark, but this second-half surge has turned the tide and can result in his first Sun Belt title as head coach. App State won the Sun Belt in 2018 and 2019 but hasn’t since. Before last season, Troy hadn’t won the Sun Belt since 2009. Now the Trojans can do it two years in a row.