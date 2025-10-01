Court disqualifies Trump-appointed US attorney in Nevada from overseeing multiple criminal cases

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A federal judge has disqualified Trump-appointed Nevada federal prosecutor Sigal Chattah from several cases after concluding that she is “not validly serving” as acting U.S. attorney for the state.

Nevada federal public defenders in four cases challenged Chattah’s appointment, arguing that her term expired in July after she was appointed by President Donald Trump in April.

According to federal law, if a permanent U.S. Attorney is not nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate within 120 days, judges of the Nevada District Court can appoint an interim U.S. Attorney until the vacancy is filled.

Arizona federal District Judge David G. Campbell wrote in his ruling that Chattah’s continued appointment as acting U.S. attorney violated that statute.

Campbell ruled that Chattah is disqualified from supervising the four criminal prosecutions or any attorneys in the handling of the cases.

