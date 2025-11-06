Court papers show luxury real estate brothers hope to prove witnesses lie at sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — Defense lawyers for two luxury real estate brokers and their brother say the men hope to prove at trial that many of the witnesses who will testify against them are lying.

The lawyers made the claim in papers filed in Manhattan federal court, saying they plan to use photographs and text messages, in part, to prove witnesses are lying.

Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who will preside over the trial, conducted a hearing on Thursday to decide some ground rules in advance of the trial, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5. She said she might delay the trial until May to give herself adequate time to decide legal issues.

Prosecutors said they might need as long as six weeks to present their case, while defense lawyers said they could take up to a week.

The three brothers — Oren, Tal and Alon Alexander — remain held without bail. Prosecutors say over 60 people allege they were raped by at least one of the brothers. Lawyers for the men deny it.

Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander sold high-end properties in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles before the charges were filed alleging that they used their wealth and influence to attack women from 2002 to 2021.

In court papers filed Thursday, defense lawyers said that among witnesses they had identified, they'd been able to locate evidence “that undermines nearly every aspect of the alleged victims' narratives.”

They said they believed “that many witnesses are going to testify untruthfully on direct examination — whether it be because of their own current situation, their motive to lie for monetary gain, or their situation at the time.”

The witnesses "do not want to admit to the world that they consensually engaged in sexual activity with any of the Alexander brothers,” the lawyers said.

The lawyers asked the judge to allow them to reveal some evidence that they plan to use on cross examination to prosecutors only at the least minute.

“Defendants have a right to confront witnesses with the element of surprise,” the lawyers wrote.

The judge did not immediately rule on the request.

