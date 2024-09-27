Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Giants' Malik Nabers go to locker room with injuries

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have a few indispensable players, and each team saw one go back to the locker room with an injury late in Thursday night's game.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was first. He was helped off the field late in the fourth quarter. He went to the medical tent, then came out with his left shoe and sock off, got onto a cart and was taken to the locker room.

Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers was next. Right after Parsons was hurt, the Giants went for it on fourth down and Nabers couldn't hang on to the catch. He stayed down on the sideline for a while while athletic trainers tended to him. Shortly after, he was back to the locker room too.

Parsons is one of the NFL's best defensive players and the Cowboys can't afford to be without him long. Nabers is a rookie but already a star. He has 12 catches for 115 yards on Thursday night before suffering his injury and is the Giants' best offensive player just four games into his career.

Each team will be spending the next couple days worrying about the status of their injured stars.