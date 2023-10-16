Damian Lillard makes Bucks debut, scores 14 in preseason win over Lakers

Damian Lillard made his Milwaukee Bucks debut on Sunday in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, proving to millions of Bucks fans that the team-up between Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo is not a dream and is in fact very, very real.

It was the first time Lillard ever took the floor while not wearing a Portland Trail Blazers uniform, instead donning the Bucks' signature green and white. And if Dame had any butterflies in his stomach about making his debut, he didn't show it. He scored 14 points with three assists, three steals, and two rebounds in the Bucks' 108-97 win over the Lakers. He played 22 minutes and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

A look at Damian Lillard's first #NBAPreseason game with the Milwaukee Bucks 🦌



14 PTS

2 3PM

3 AST

3 STL

22 MIN pic.twitter.com/tLhkcNLayL — NBA (@NBA) October 16, 2023

Dame did well, which was expected, but it was his work alongside Antetokounmpo that really stood out.

First play of the game for the Bucks with Dame and Giannis. They run Wedge to get Giannis in the post. Damian Lillard is one pass away. That's a lot of room to work with. pic.twitter.com/lFH7MRZMAr — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 15, 2023

the bucks involving giannis and lillard in actions will really help optimize their destructive power



lillard as the screener demands so much attention slipping out to the perimeter, freeing up giannis, very few teams have the personnel to contain these two pic.twitter.com/hYLhceFMCJ — ben (@bjpf_) October 16, 2023

Antetokounmpo had great things to say about playing alongside Dame after the game, though he was pretty surprised at how hard the Lakers were defending Dame.

"I'll be very honest, I've never been this open," Antetokounmpo said. "And first of all, I've never seen anybody being double teamed from the first possession of the game. It was a surprise. It's a preseason game. Not a playoff game, not a regular season game, not an in-season tournament game. It's insane."

“I’ve never seen someone double teamed on the 1st play of the game. It was a surprise. It’s a preseason game. Not a playoff game, not a regular season game, not an in-season tournament game… It’s insane.”



Giannis on Damian Lillard being double-teamed 😂



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/dafPcxXSyl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2023

Antetokounmpo's surprise is a little bit funny. Like a dog that doesn't quite understand how big he is when he tries to sit on your lap, Antetokounmpo maybe doesn't understand how the team-up between him and Lillard looks from the outside. To him, he's just Giannis playing basketball with this great new star. But to fans and players, two enormously talented guys have joined together on one team, and they're already making each other better. That's a scary prospect for other teams, so of course they're going to come out strong and try to neutralize any part of that advantage.

They can try all they want, but Giannis and Dame already look like a dynamite duo. Just imagine how in sync they'll be once they've played more than one game together.