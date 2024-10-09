Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats you need to know for Week 6 + 3 trades to make | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 5 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 6. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 6 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

The two also touch on the shocking firing of Robert Saleh by the New York Jets and where the franchise goes from here. Vetri ends the show by providing three moves you should consider making this week:

(2:00) - Harmon and Vetri react to Robert Saleh firing

(7:30) - Data Dump Wednesday for Week 5

(7:45) - Matt Harmon's 5 data points you need to know this week

(33:30) - Sal Vetri's 5 data points you need to know this week

(56:00) - Sal Vetri's 3 trade moves you should try and make this week

